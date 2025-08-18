AL: Huntsville seeks input on University Drive transit and development

How should the city of Huntsville integrate public transportation and development along one of its busiest corridors?

The city’s planning department wants input from residents as it continues its University Drive Transit Oriented Development Planning Study. The public is invited to provide input during multi-day sessions at City Hall.

The study is analyzing the integration of public transportation - buses along with walking and biking - and development along University Drive with a focus on three areas: Northwoods, University of Alabama in Huntsville and MidCity District.

“This is an unusual opportunity to maximize public input with residents and businesses that are a part of this study,” Manager of Urban and Long-Range Planning Dennis Madsen said. “Our goal with having public events for four straight evenings is that the community will come alongside the city as this project moves forward and provide valuable feedback and perspective.”

The sessions will start Monday, Aug. 18, and continue each evening through Thursday, Aug. 21, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at City Hall, 305 Fountain Circle. There will also be a pop-up event Monday from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Cavalry Hill Community Center, 2900 Fairbanks St. NW, in the Northwoods Community.

The sessions will be “pin-up” events where the public can provide feedback on work the study consultant team has done earlier in the day.

For Northwoods residents, there will be a shuttle bus Tuesday, Aug. 19, from 5-8 p.m. from Cavalry Hill Community Center to City Hall for that night’s pin-up session.

The city first held informational sessions about the study in June at UAH.

©2025 Advance Local Media LLC.

Visit al.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.