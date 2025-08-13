NY: State to offer zero-emission transportation incentives

Gov. Kathy Hochul recently announced more than $21 million is now available to support zero-emission mobility transportation solutions in communities across New York state.

According to a news release from Hochul’s office, the Clean Mobility Program “provides funding for scalable, community-led demonstration projects that improve connections through micro mobility, ridesharing and on-demand shared transportation options.”

“Even as the federal government walks away from clean air and energy standards, New York continues to invest in modern, flexible and efficient electric transportation options that improve air quality and expand affordable consumer choices,” Hochul said in the announcement Thursday. “Our priority is linking communities, including areas that have been historically marginalized, with resources that provide residents with a variety of flexible transportation options that allow them to conduct their daily business uninterrupted.”

The Clean Mobility Program, administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority, will competitively award funding to local governments, transit operators, community- based organizations or employers with more than 1,000 employees for demonstration projects that advance innovative clean mobility options to address transportation challenges, the release stated. Proposed solutions must expand access to shared zero-emission transportation options, create long-term affordable options, and can be continued into the future. Eligible technologies include bikes, electric bikes and electric scooters, on-demand electric vehicle ride-hailing, and small-scale, on-demand electric public transit services, or shared electric vehicle options.

Proposals for demonstration projects must include a completed planning document that includes community engagement, site identification and operations, project partner identification, technical feasibility assessment, and a policy and regulatory feasibility assessment. Only one proposal per applicant will be awarded and a cost share of at least 20% of the total project cost in non-NYSERDA funding is required. E-bikes or e-scooters must meet industry safety standards such as being UL-certified.

NYSERDA President and CEO Doreen M. Harris said, “Supporting electric vehicle ride sharing, e-bikes, e-scooters and other sustainable, affordable mobility options helps keep people engaged and active in their communities. We look forward to receiving innovative demonstration proposals that offer the opportunity to help

New Yorkers maintain transportation independence and can be replicated and adopted throughout the state for the benefit of all.”

The Clean Mobility program offers up to $21.6 million for projects across New York State and will award up to $3 million per project, with priority given to projects in disadvantaged communities, as defined by the Climate Justice Working Group.

Additionally, up to $8 million is set aside to fund demonstration projects in specific areas of the state, including those served by the upstate investor-owned utilities. It includes a total of up to $5 million for micro mobility projects in the Central Hudson, National Grid, New York State Electric & Gas, and Rochester Electric & Gas region and up to $3 million for any type of eligible demonstration projects located in the Bronx.

Proposals are due Sept 25. For more information, visit NYSERDA’s website.

