PA: Democratic lawmakers push Republicans to pass budget with added SEPTA funding

Eight Chester County Democratic lawmakers and other dignitaries were angry with Pennsylvania’s Republican Senators and didn’t mince words at a Thursday press conference at SEPTA’s West Chester Transportation Center on Market Street.

Led by state Rep. Chris Pielli, seven state representatives and state Sen. Katie Muth blamed the Republican Senate for a budget impasse that could lead to a 40 percent reduction of SEPTA services and a 20 percent fare increase.

SEPTA had announced that if state funding isn’t available by Aug. 14, service cuts will begin on Aug. 24.

“We are 17 days from catastrophic cuts,” Pielli told an audience of about 50 members of the public, the media and press.

“It may be criminal,” he said. “This is simply disrespect — disrespect for the hardworking taxpayers.

“We ought to call a cop because we are being robbed. It’s taxation without transportation. It’s a crisis that the Republican politicians must be held responsible for.”

Pielli and several other lawmakers said that while the Democratic controlled House has presented four bills that would fund SEPTA and PennDOT for roads and bridges statewide, while balancing the budget with no tax increase, Republican senators have yet to vote on an overdue budget, and are staying away from Harrisburg.

On Thursday, the House Transportation Committee introduced H.B. 1788 to the House Floor, which would fund public transportation statewide to the tune of $292.5 million, and $325 million to PennDOT for roads and bridges statewide.

Chester County Commissioner Marian Moskowitz is Vice Chair for SEPTA and said that seniors, workers and students would all be impacted.

“This is more about people,” she said. “SEPTA is a lifeline. “This isn’t about transit, it’s about dignity.

“Public transportation is the great equalizer.”

The Paoli-Thorndale R-5 Line, which could be shut down, runs through state Rep. Melissa Shusterman’s district.

“Public transportation is not a luxury,” Shusterman said. “It is inconceivable to think about our community without SEPTA.

“It is essential. Without SEPTA, our community will not function. The time is now to fund SEPTA so we can get back on this train.”

State Sen. Katie Muth referred to the budget impasse as a “hostage situation” that is five weeks late.

She said that it is not just a SEPTA issue, but affects everyone in each of the state’s 67 counties.

“All of our local economics contribute to the state’s economy,’ Muth said. “Senate Republicans — the bag is in their court — we’re sitting home watching.”

State Rep. Paul Friel said that the legislature exists for one purpose — to pass a budget and failure to pass a timely budget has consequences.

“Where are they?” he asked about Republicans. “Why aren’t they doing their jobs? It’s the only reason you exist.”

State Rep. Danielle Friel Otten was a regular SEPTA rider to work, partly due to the high cost of parking.

“If you don’t like sitting in traffic, you might want to make this a priority,” she said. “Increased traffic will be absolutely crippling.”

State Rep. Kristine Howard said that some Republican senators view the southeastern section as rich and not needing the money.

“There are a whole group of people here in Chester County who cannot just hop in a car,” she said.

State Rep. Chris Sappey was amazed when she heard in the Senate that public transportation doesn’t impact rural areas.

State Rep. Dan Williams said that people forget what life was like before they had cars. He also noted that the Republican senators are staying home and not voting on a budget.

“If actions speak louder than words, then clearly, inaction screams,” Williams said.

Zebulun R. Davenport, Vice President for Advancement and External Affairs at West Chester University, noted that the university educates 17,000 students.

“It’s an investment in the long term for the vitality of our region,” he said.

The lawmakers, as a whole, strongly suggested that residents contact senators directly and lobby for SEPTA, and bridges and road funding.

© 2025 Daily Local News, West Chester, Pa.

Visit www.dailylocal.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.