GA: MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early

Collie Greenwood, who has led MARTA through expansion, modernization and troubled times, is out as the agency’s chief.

Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement, MARTA board attorney Jonathan Hunt said Thursday.

Greenwood is Canadian, having come to MARTA after a career working in Toronto. His work permit expired June 18, MARTA officials said Thursday afternoon. At that time, he ceased working and delegated authority to another MARTA executive.

His visa is valid and Greenwood remains in the country legally awaiting the “imminent” delivery of his Green Card, which would grant him permanent residency, MARTA said in a news release.

“The immigration process is extensive and has had an impact on Mr. Greenwood’s personal and professional progress,” the agency said in a statement. “These challenges have been resolved with Mr. Greenwood’s decision, and the MARTA family supports him.”

But the announcement comes after a string of incidents that have cast MARTA in unfavorable light — as recently as early Tuesday morning when an escalator malfunctioned at the Vine City station and sent seven people to the hospital.

Greenwood’s tenure as the region’s top transit chief also coincided with a tumultuous time for public transportation nationally because of the COVID-19 pandemic. And MARTA has been slower to recover ridership after the pandemic than almost any other transit agency in the country.

It has faced complaints from riders and elected officials about service, cleanliness and reliability.

Greenwood has clashed in recent years with Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and members of the Atlanta City Council. He has even come under fire with his own board members, including chair Jennifer Ide, who earlier this year said she had lost confidence in Greenwood’s leadership. She walked back the statement later, saying she was frustrated in the moment.

Ide and other board members all declined to comment after the meeting. During the meeting, several thanked Greenwood and praised his leadership.

“If you’ve ever been outside the walls of MARTA, you understand how well respected he is in this industry and what a great job he has done,” board member Katie Powers said.

Greenwood said in a statement he and his wife decided it was a good opportunity to spend more time with family and friends.

“I do want to thank the board, the executive leadership team and everyone at MARTA for their support and their continued work to improve and grow transit service in this region,” he said.

Per the separation agreement with the board, MARTA will pay out the balance of Greenwood’s contract, which runs through January 2027. Greenwood has a base salary of $446,250 annually.

Ide said during the meeting that Greenwood served MARTA well and is leaving the agency in good shape.

“Mr. Greenwood needed to make the decision that was best for him and his family, and his MARTA family will miss him tremendously,” Ide said.

Greenwood started his career 35 years ago as a bus driver. He came to MARTA in 2019 as chief of bus operations and urban planning, then was appointed deputy general manager of operations and urban planning in 2020. In October 2022, the MARTA board of directors named him general manager and CEO.

Under his leadership, MARTA was honored with the Outstanding Public Transportation System Award by the American Public Transportation Association.

Dickens thanked Greenwood in a statement and said he looked forward to finding a new leader who would “propel MARTA into the future.”

“This is a pivotal opportunity to accelerate the system improvements and expansions our residents have long called for,” Dickens said.

City Council President Doug Shipman, another frequent Greenwood critic, said the chief’s departure is an opportunity “for a needed hard reset in operations and project delivery.”

“MARTA is underperforming in so many ways,” he said.

Robb Pitts, chair of the Fulton County Board of Commissioners, said Greenwood will be missed.

“I’d heard rumblings that there were some issues,” he said. “I was not privy to what the issues are or were. But nevertheless, I think it’s a loss, particularly at this point in time.”

AJ Robinson, president of Central Atlanta Progress and the Atlanta Downtown Improvement District, said in a statement that he hopes MARTA’s board sets a high bar for its next leader.

“With any organizational change at a top position, it is a chance to rethink and improve the all round performance of a company’s operation,” Robinson said. “I hope the Board casts a wide net, perhaps even looking beyond the transit industry for a talented leader. It is a great opportunity for the right person.”

The board formed an ad hoc committee to conduct a national search to replace Greenwood. In the interim, Chief Customer Experience Officer Rhonda Allen has been named acting CEO.

Allen started at MARTA 25 years ago as an engineering intern and is a Georgia native. She’s responsible for creating the agency’s Riders’ Advisory Council and for establishing the MARTA HOPE team, which helps connect unhoused people with support.

DeKalb County Chief Executive Officer Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, reached by phone while vacationing in Spain, said Greenwood called her Thursday and let her know he was stepping down. She said Greenwood has been supportive of expanding mass transit in DeKalb.

“I can say personally that I have enjoyed working with him and of course I’m very familiar with the challenges over the years at MARTA,” Cochran-Johnson said.

Staff writer Reed Williams contributed to this story.

©2025 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Visit at ajc.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.