GLOBAL: Via Transportation files confidentially for Wall Street IPO

Israeli public transport and mobility solutions company Via Transportation has announced that it has confidentially filed a prospectus with the US Securities & Exchange Commission ( SEC) for a Wall Street IPO. This is a second attempt at a flotation by Via, which previously filed confidentially with the SEC at the end of 2021. But the sharp downturn in market conditions forced the company to abandon the attempt.

At this stage, Via has given no details of the size of the offering, share price or the company valuation it is seeking, but when it last raised money two years ago it did so at a company valuation of $3.5 billion.

Via, which was founded by Daniel Ramot and Oren Shoval, operates transport services using a smart algorithm that calculates passenger pick-up, ride and drop-off routes. According to the company, its software provides an end-to-end solution for planning, optimizing and operating efficient and equitable transportation systems, which is used in 35 countries. Via works with cities, universities and transport authorities.

The company became a unicorn since 2017, and among its prominent shareholders are 83North, Pitango, Exor, Hearst, BlackRock and Venus Henderson.

If Via pushes ahead with the IPO process this time and succeeds in listing on Wall Street, it will become the second Israeli company to hold an IPO this year in the US with a valuation in billions of dollars, after fintech company eToro. The US IPO market has revived after a long period of weakness, with 97 IPOs in the first half of 2025, compared with 69 in the first half of 2024. However, the volume of IPOs has been lower this year, totaling $15.5 billion, compared to $16.7 billion in the corresponding period of 2024, according to Renaissance, which provides data on IPOs.

