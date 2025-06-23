CO: RTD proposes service changes, additions for Boulder

RTD may reopen the Boulder Junction at Depot Square Station as early as this August, among other changes the transportation district is exploring in the city.

Bus service to the Depot Square Station, located along Junction Place near the intersection with Pearl Parkway, was suspended in 2020 during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. The FF4 bus route may return to the Depot Square Station. Should the FF4 return, there would be eight trips during peak travel times in the morning ( 7-8:30 a.m.) and evening ( 4-5:30 p.m.). There will be four trips in each direction.

Another proposal is to have the AB2, which goes to Denver International Airport, depart from Depot Square instead of the Downtown Boulder station. That line would operate as the AB2 on weekdays and the AB3 on Saturdays.

The proposed changes still require approval from the RTD Board of Directors.

In a post on its website, the Boulder Chamber of Commerce's Transportation Connections praised the possibility of public transit returning to the mixed-use development.

"This is a win for sustainability, accessibility, and our community," the post reads.

The city has aimed to make Boulder Junction a thriving development since 2007 when it developed the Transit Village Area Plan. The first phase essentially laid the groundwork for the vision by adding housing and retail spaces and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure.

Most recently, the Boulder City Council and Planning Board unanimously approved amendments to the TVAP in September 2023. Those included updates to proposed land uses, efforts to make the development more pedestrian-friendly. According to prior reporting from the Camera, the second phase of Boulder Junction is expected to take 15 years.

Other proposals

A presentation on the RTD website dated Monday highlighted these and other proposed changes. Among those is reinstating regular service levels for the 225 line between Boulder and Lafayette via Baseline Road, and extending that service to the Willoughby Corner development in Lafayette. The 225 line was impacted by 2021 cuts to RTD's services.

The FF2 line between Boulder and Denver may also receive an additional three southbound trips in the morning and two in the afternoon, and two northbound trips in the morning and three in the afternoon.

The presentation and an entire list of proposed changes can be viewed under the service changes section on RTD's website.

The proposed changes would take effect Aug. 31, if adopted by RTD's Board of Directors.

