NC: Cotham’s Mecklenburg transit bill moves in NC House despite Matthews opposition

Another North Carolina House committee approved Charlotte’s transportation overhaul plan Tuesday despite more opposition from a Mecklenburg town.

The House Finance Committee voted to advance House Bill 948, Rep. Tricia Cotham’s proposal to allow a 1-cent countywide tax referendum to pay for road, rail and bus projects.

The vote happened less than a week after the House Transportation Committee approved the bill, which now has one more committee to clear before it can be heard by the full House. Local leaders want to see the referendum on the ballot as soon as this November.

But Tuesday’s committee hearing also featured continued calls from the town of Matthews for legislators to oppose “a bad deal.” They’re upset about a lack of funding for a long-planned light rail project to the southeast Mecklenburg community.

What’s in Cotham’s bill?

Cotham’s bill originally offered a glimmer of hope for the full Silver Line light rail project from Belmont to Matthews.

Unlike Senate Bill 145, it didn’t include a cap on rail spending at 40% of new revenue from the tax increase that makes the full Silver Line unaffordable. Instead, it said a maximum of 60% of new revenue could be spent on public transit.

But the updated bill that’s gone before the transportation and finance committees includes the same 40% cap on rail spending as the Senate legislation. Another 40% of the new revenue would go to road projects, and 20% to bus system improvements.

That lines up with the updated transit plan formally adopted by the Metropolitan Transit Commission last month, which would shorten the Silver Line to just run from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to Bojangles Coliseum.

Cotham’s bill, like Senate Bill 584, also would establish a 27-member board of trustees to lead a new public transportation authority in Mecklenburg.

The House and Senate legislation closely mirror a draft bill put together and endorsed by a majority of local officials last year.

Matthews on transit bill

Matthews town commissioners were the only local governing body to vote against the draft bill last year, saying not building the full Silver Line as light rail was a slight against the eastern part of the county. The town also hired a lobbyist to advocate against the bill, WFAE reported previously.

But there have been some fractures in Matthews’ coalition. Some on the town’s Board of Commissioners softened their position on the transit bill this spring, saying they learned more about how much money Matthews would get for roads projects.

At Tuesday’s finance committee meeting, Matthews Commissioner Ken McCool told legislators the town supports public transit but believes the bill is “a bad deal” for Matthews and east Charlotte.

“For years, the county and regional partners have spent over $40 million in taxpayer dollars designing Silver Line east, the rail that will come to Matthews,” he said. “This plan doesn’t build that rail and wastes those tax dollars.”

Cotham, whose district includes Matthews, said during the hearing she’ll continue to work with Matthews to “make sure that everybody’s on the same page.”

“If everybody is completely happy, it’s not good legislation,” she said.

What’s next for Mecklenburg transit bill?

Cotham’s bill now heads to the House Rules Committee, which must sign off on the bill before it can be heard by the full House.

The Senate versions of the legislation have yet to receive committee hearings.

If and when legislation permitting the referendum passes in Raleigh, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will still have to approve what will appear on the ballot.

The general election is Nov. 4.

©2025 The Charlotte Observer.

Visit charlotteobserver.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.