NC: Mecklenburg transit plan clears NC House hurdle. What’s next for Cotham’s bill?

Charlotte’s plan to overhaul the region’s transportation system took a step forward Wednesday with legislation advancing through a key committee in the North Carolina House of Representatives.

The House transportation committee unanimously approved House Bill 948, legislation introduced by Republican Rep. Tricia Cotham to allow a 1-cent countywide tax referendum to pay for road, rail and bus projects. The bill also lays out how the tax revenue could be spent and the structure of a new governing authority for public transit in the Charlotte area.

Cotham’s legislation closely mirrors state Sen. Vickie Sawyer’s Senate Bill 145 and Senate Bill 584, and a draft bill put together and endorsed by a majority of local officials last year. Sawyer and Cotham, Mecklenburg’s only Republican state legislators, have taken the lead on transit legislation as heavily Democratic Charlotte tries to woo a GOP-dominated General Assembly.

The House bill must still make it through other committees before being considered by the full House. Charlotte leaders hope to get the referendum on the ballot this year.

What’s in Cotham’s bill?

Cotham’s bill, first introduced in April, originally said 40% of revenue from a sales tax increase would go to road projects and the other 60% to public transit. That offered a glimmer of hope for the full Silver Line light rail project.

Transit officials originally designed the Silver Line to run from Belmont to Matthews, but a cap on rail spending in the Senate legislation made that unaffordable. The Metropolitan Transit Committee formally adopted an updated transit plan last month that would build the Silver Line from Charlotte-Douglas International Airport to Bojangles Coliseum, with future extensions possible if more funding becomes available.

It’s sparked dissent from some in east Charlotte and Matthews — the only town to vote against the local plan.

Cotham, whose district includes Matthews, told the committee Wednesday her bill now also includes the 40% cap on rail spending, with 40% of revenue still dedicated to roads and 20% designated for bus projects.

Cotham said during Wednesday’s committee hearing raising the sales tax increase to pay for the full Silver Line as originally conceived could cause the other towns “to pull out.” She said she’s optimistic Matthews voters will support a referendum, noting the town would receive an estimated $5.5 to $5.7 million in funding for road projects.

“I’m always going to look out for Matthews,” she said.

Her legislation also would establish a 27-member board of trustees to lead a new public transportation authority in Mecklenburg. That board would include representatives from the county, Charlotte, Mecklenburg’s towns, unincorporated parts of the county and the business community. The governor, state House speaker and state Senate president pro tem would also each appoint one member.

What’s next for Mecklenburg transit bill?

With Wednesday’s favorable vote, Cotham’s bill now heads to the House finance committee. If it passes there, it must also clear the House rules committee before being heard by the full House.

The Senate bills have been referred to the Senate transportation committee but have yet to receive hearings.

If legislation approving a sales tax referendum makes it through the General Assembly, the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will still have to approve what will appear on ballots.

Local leaders have said repeatedly they want to see the referendum put up for a vote this year. The general election is Nov. 4.

