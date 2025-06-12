CA: Gov. Newsom’s cap and invest program leaves transit fighting for funding | Opinion

By 2060, California’s population is anticipated to grow to over 51 million people, further straining our already overburdened transportation system. Meanwhile, California’s transit agencies once again face funding uncertainties, threatening their ability to maintain operations and expand service to meet the demands of an increasing population.

These transit agencies have long depended on funds from companies that produce greenhouse gas emissions and must pay the state through California’s so-called cap and trade program. But Gov. Gavin Newsom is shifting revenues on other needs.

It’s simply impossible for the state to meet its goals for adapting to climate change without transit that efficiently moves Californians. This is simply no time to reduce any funding source for transit.

Newsom’s recent restructuring of California’s cap and trade program (which the governor wants to rename cap and invest) is focused on three things: extending the program through 2045, solidifying financial support for high-speed rail by including a continuous funding amount of at least $1 billion annually and using Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund revenues from the cap and invest program to support the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection’s operating budget for $1.5 billion annually.

Unfortunately, when you factor in the governor’s $2.5 billion in identified fixed dollar amount priorities and existing program commitments, there’s just not enough of the pie to go around. The Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund, which generates about $4 billion annually, would be overextended by roughly $2 billion in the next fiscal year.

Cities, counties and a coalition of other labor and business leaders statewide have noted how the governor’s plan does not speak to other programs that have historically benefited from Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund revenues, like those that fund California’s transit agencies. Instead, Newsom’s administration is relying on the budget process — a process that often rushes major policy decisions — and negotiations with the Legislature to hammer out the details of a final Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund expenditure plan.

This fund’s objective is to allocate money to programs that reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Robust public transit is key to a strong, energy-independent economy. It reduces congestion, moves people to and from work and school, and is the key in driving down greenhouse gas emissions. One out of every eight transit trips in the United States takes place right here in California — a number that will only go up over the next few years.

Few programs have been more effective at reducing emissions than those benefiting public transit. In fact, two of the most cost-effective climate programs in California receiving ongoing Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund revenues support transit capital and other operations. Combined, these two programs have reduced greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to taking more than 5.3 million gas-powered cars off the road.

These two programs are supporting projects across the state, like Los Angeles Metro’s rail transit extension throughout the county and its conversion to zero emissions buses; coastal rail resiliency improvements between Orange County and San Diego; and discounted transit pass programs in some of the most disadvantaged areas of our state, including the counties of Riverside, San Bernardino, San Joaquin and Stanislaus.

By essentially hitting reset on all past and current funding commitments, the governor’s plan places these projects — and dozens more like them, as well as one-time emergency funding for transit operations — in jeopardy. If we are serious about combating climate change, improving air quality and addressing the affordability crisis faced by everyday Californians, we must increase our investments in clean, efficient, affordable public transit.

Our state leaders need to continue to advocate for increased, sustainable public transit funding. Remaining silent, even in these early stages of cap and invest negotiations, is a setback for those who rely on this critical service while throwing into doubt the future of public transit in California.

The state must honor all past and current funding commitments to California transit agencies through 2030 and maintain and increase the level of funding support for these systems in the coming years.

Michael Pimentel is the executive director of the California Transit Association.

