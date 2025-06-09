MN: Nature center launches free bus rides for summer

Friends of Hormel Nature Center covering SMART Transit cost through Aug. 31

Austin families and individuals for the first time can get free public transportation to and from the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center as part of a summer-long initiative.

This week, the nonprofit Friends of the Hormel Nature Center began covering the cost for people to ride SMART Transit to and from the nature center, where they can enjoy the free interpretive center, various events and nine miles of trails on more than 500 acres of native prairie, woods, wetlands and creeks. Free busing will run through Aug. 31 and is available by calling SMART Transit at 507-433-2379 to secure a seat.

Jay C. Hormel Nature Center's trails are open for public use from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Dogs, pets and bicycles are not allowed on the trails. Its interpretive center also is open to the public at no charge from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays; and from 1-5 p.m. Sundays (closed on city holidays).

Located on Austin's northeast limits ( 1304 21st St. N.E.), the nature center can be a traveling challenge for some, which led staff and Friends board members to try out free public transportation this summer, said Luke Reese, director of the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

"Accessibility for all is really important to the nature center and Friends board, and this busing initiative continues that effort in a new way," said Luke Reese, nature center director.

Other features related to accessibility include the nature center's golf cart tours for up to 12 people and three track chairs added in 2021 that can be used for two hours at no cost at the nature center by those who have mobility challenges. The nature center also is working toward paving a section of its trail system that goes to the observation tower.

Friends of the Hormel Nature Center aims to enhance and encourage environmental education, scientific opportunities and the enjoyment of nature at the Jay C. Hormel Nature Center.

"Our mission is to make the nature center accessible for everyone, and partnering with Smart Transit is a great way to help make that a reality," said John Schramek, president of the Friends board.

SMART Transit provides public transportation in Mower County along with Freeborn, Steele and Waseca counties, mainly in Austin, Albert Lea, Owatonna and Waseca. It is owned and operated by Cedar Valley Service, Inc., a local company that provides rehabilitation services to adults with disabilities.

