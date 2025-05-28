NY: Judge blocks feds from withholding state funds in NYC congestion pricing fight

A federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order blocking the federal government from withholding funding from New York state in the ongoing battle over New York City’s congestion pricing.

Judge Lewis Liman ruled early Tuesday afternoon that the order would be in place until June 9.

The order comes one day before a deadline set by the U.S. Department of Transportation, after which the agency warned it would begin considering “compliance actions” against the Empire State for refusing to end the first-of-its-kind Manhattan traffic toll.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in February claimed that he could unilaterally revoke a federal authorization that allowed congestion pricing revenue to be used to fund public transit. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority immediately filed suit, claiming Duffy’s declaration was unconstitutional.

