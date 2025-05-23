OR: Oregon Republicans line up behind transportation proposals that would cut pedestrian, transit and other climate-friendly programs – but not raise taxes

Oregon’s House and Senate Republicans proposed broad outlines of a transportation package Wednesday that would shore up funding for roads and bridges while cutting $184 million that would otherwise be designated for bicycle and pedestrian safety and infrastructure programs, passenger rail services and electric vehicle infrastructure and rebates.

The plan is the most deliberate effort yet by Republican lawmakers to avoid tax hikes and find some compromise with Democrats on a major transportation package this year. But the proposal is unlikely to gain much support from Democrats, who control both chambers and tend to support the climate-friendly programs that would be scaled back or outright eliminated under the plan.

Democrats have consistently signaled that any transportation package that passes this year will include a number of increased or new taxes. But Republicans have focused their efforts on narrowing the scope and spending of the state transportation agency, which has asked lawmakers for a massive funding boost to better maintain Oregon’s roads and bridges.

“This agency needs help. They need guidance. They need guardrails,” House Republican Leader Christine Drazan of Canby told The Oregonian/OregonLive Wednesday. “They’ve just been doing everything everybody tells them to do, and it’s expensive, and it has not been effective. So, we’re stepping up and stepping in and saying, ‘Let’s have a reset here.’”

Democrats have been privately negotiating their funding plan with a small group of Republicans in the hopes of securing some bipartisan support. They have yet to announce the contents of a bill, although the House and Senate Democratic caucuses are planning to meet Thursday to discuss the ongoing negotiations.

Notably, the Republicans’ framework does not have the support of every caucus member, particularly the four who are negotiating with Democrats. Those participating in the closed-door meetings were not consulted on the plan, according to multiple lawmakers.

“They did not participate in this process,” Drazan said.

Five sources with knowledge of the negotiations said the Republicans at the table include Reps. Kevin Mannix of Salem and Jeff Helfrich of Hood River and Sens. Bruce Starr of Dundee and Suzanne Weber of Tillamook.

Mannix declined to comment on the negotiations Wednesday but confirmed he had no input on his party’s newly-published framework. “This is not anything I’ve put together,” he said.

The Republicans’ new proposal wouldn’t cut nearly as many services as some House Republicans proposed in a similar framework last month, but it would still reduce funding for programs popular among Democrats.

To increase funding for basic operations and maintenance, Republicans suggested redirecting $47 million from a program focused on reducing crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians. They also proposed redirecting $39 million from a program that funds multi-use paths and $24 million from a program that provides rebates for electric vehicle purchases, among smaller diversions.

Republicans also proposed establishing an office to manage major projects that are currently managed by the Oregon Department of Transportation, which they say has allowed projects to skyrocket in cost without proper oversight.

“Oregonians are tired of being told the fix is always paying more,” Senate Republican Leader Daniel Bonham of The Dalles said in a press release. “Our plan puts common sense first — keeping roads clear, potholes filled, and the pressure off taxpayers. It’s about rebuilding trust and demanding accountability before asking families to dig deeper into their pockets.”

The proposal also recommends directing half of the state’s 0.1% payroll tax — which funds public transit programs across Oregon — to truckers in the form of tax credits for two years.

Republicans said temporarily sending that tax revenue to truckers would adequately compensate them for their yearslong overpayment for their share of Oregon’s roads, which the state has documented. Lawmakers of both parties have said more fairly balancing costs between truckers and car drivers based on their wear and tear of roads is a top priority this year.

Several key Democrats on Wednesday declined to comment or said they hadn’t yet vetted the proposal. Lawmakers have until the end of June to pass a transportation bill this session.

“I’m certainly interested in looking at their proposal, but it’s going to take a little bit of reading it carefully and exploring all aspects of it,” said Sen. Chris Gorsek, a Gresham Democrat and co-chair of the legislative transportation committee. “I’m not opposed to other ideas, but we’ll just have to see how they fit into what we’ve already been talking about.”

