KS: KC region needs federal transit funding to maximize economic impact of World Cup | Opinion

It has been an astounding decade-plus for sports in the Kansas City metropolitan area: three Super Bowls, a World Series title, a Major League Soccer Cup, the first purpose-built stadium for women’s sports and the annual Big 12 Basketball Championship. Kansas City’s selection as one of only 16 FIFA World Cup host cities in 2026 highlights its rise as a top place to live both for fans and casual observers.

Yes, our region and nation face challenges larger than sports — but that doesn’t diminish the opportunity. Regardless of the political climate, we rely on our elected leaders to advocate for resources needed to maximize the impact that events like the World Cup can have, and to support the services required to safely host 650,000 visitors over six weeks next year.

Planning is well underway. Hotel rooms are booked within a 250-mile radius. FIFA has identified three potential base camps in Lawrence, Kansas City and KCK. While these cities won’t know if they’re selected as camp sites until early next year, our central location is ideal for teams competing across North America.

Kansas City’s existing rental cars and ride-hailing vehicles won’t meet the demand to move people to World Cup events. Transit agencies nationwide are scrambling to get the vehicles and operators necessary to scale up their services, and to identify and prepare for the challenges to public safety and security that such a large event will bring. Johnson County plans to pilot a new service connecting Kansas City International Airport to the Sheraton in Overland Park, with a stop in Lenexa — funded by a federal grant and partnerships among local governments and the Mid-America Regional Council.

But simply getting visitors to hotels isn’t enough. Johnson County has also designed a circulator route to connect visitors to cultural attractions, businesses and the FIFA Fan Festivals at the National World War I Museum and Memorial. This could be a turning point for public transit, showing its value to a new generation.

Yet, no funding exists for the circulator route. Without it, we risk missing the full economic potential. When Sens. Jerry Moran of Kansas and Maria Cantwell of Washington seek $50 million for host cities, or Reps. Sharice Davids of Kansas and Buddy Carter of Georgia push for transit support, they are working to secure the federal assistance local agencies need — not only to safely transport tens of thousands of international visitors to and from World Cup activities, but to our local parks, downtowns, shops and restaurants.

The World Cup is fewer than 400 days away. It will impact law enforcement, emergency response and public transit. Local governments are preparing — and we deeply appreciate any support that helps us deliver a safe, secure and successful event.

©2025 The Kansas City Star.

Visit kansascity.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.