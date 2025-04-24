CT: Connecticut DOT wants you to 'drive less' (and you could get $500 for it)

The Connecticut Department of Transportation announced the implementation of its annual Drive Less Connecticut Climate Challenge, which launched on Earth Day and runs through May 31.

Connecticut residents are encouraged to travel using the state's public transportation systems, bike, walk or telecommute to their destination. In turn, those who participate in the challenge could win a gift card up to $500 in value.

The goal of this year's initiative, which is sponsored by the DOT's CTrides program, is to reduce car trips in the state, bring down the number of miles from single-occupant vehicles by 550,000 miles and "save $375,000 on gas and car maintenance," according to a news release. In addition to reducing emissions and lowering car traffic, the campaign will plant 10 trees (up to 2,000 total) for every 17 car trips eliminated.

To participate in the challenge, Connecticut residents can make an account on the CTrides app and track eligible trips. There are four tiers of prizes available to win for those who log their trips: a $25 gift card for those who log at least one eligible trip, $100 gift card for 20 or more eligible trips, $250 for 30 or more eligible trips and a $500 gift card for 50 or more eligible trips recorded.

Eligible trips are defined as "trips taken by transit, carpool, vanpool, bike, scooter, microtransit (shared transportation services operating with flexible routes and schedules), walking, or telecommuting (working from home). Trips are not limited to work-related trips (aside from "working from home"), according to the CTrides website.

The challenge is only available for Connecticut residents.

"This Earth Day, it is important to all of us to recognize and address the harmful impact of greenhouse gases on our air quality and climate. This campaign asks all Connecticut's residents to do whatever they can to drive less and use greener alternatives wherever they need to go," Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner Garrett Eucalitto, said in a news release.

"Single-occupant vehicles are one of the largest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions. With continued investments to our infrastructure, expanded bus services, and new pilot programs, we are making public transportation easier and more convenient to use. The Drive Less Challenge is the perfect time for residents to explore these greener transportation options."

