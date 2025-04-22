WA: Arbor Health and Lewis County Transit launch Tuesday transport service

Beginning in May, one day a month will be called "Transportation Tuesday" at Arbor Health facilities. This new service will give area residents free public transportation to medical appointments in East Lewis County.

The service starts Tuesday, May 20, and addresses a long-standing challenge for many people without transportation, according to a news release from Arbor Health.

Julie Taylor, chief of outpatient services at Arbor Health, said the days were scheduled through the end of the year to match the busiest days at the Arbor Health Specialty Clinic at Morton Hospital.

For example, a patient in Packwood could catch the bus at the Union 76- Tatoosh Food Market at 8:55 a.m. and arrive at the hospital at 9:45 a.m. for a 10:15 a.m. cardiology appointment. They would be picked up in front of the hospital at 11:30 a.m. and returned to Packwood by 12:55 p.m.

Lewis County Transit currently runs a Monday through Friday bus route in East Lewis County called the " Brown Line." However, using the current system, a Packwood patient would be picked up at 8 a.m. but wouldn't return to Packwood until 5 p.m.

All Lewis County Transit buses are free to ride and wheelchair accessible.

Lewis County Transit Operations Manager Sonya Byrd said her organization is pleased to increase services to East Lewis County, and expects to add additional days as the ridership increases.

The Transportation Tuesdays through the end of the year are scheduled for May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16. Residents wishing to utilize the transportation should call the Arbor Health facility for an appointment as usual and tell the staff that they need to be scheduled for "Transportation Tuesday."

Transportation Tuesday route schedule (eastbound):

Mossyrock School Bus Yard, 600 Williams St., at 8 a.m., 10 a.m., 12 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Arbor Health Morton Hospital , 521 Adams Ave., Morton, at 8:10 a.m., 10:10 a.m., 12:10 p.m. and 2:10 p.m.

Napa Auto, 8072 U.S. Highway 12, Glenoma, at 8:20 a.m., 10:20 a.m., 12:20 p.m. and 2:20 p.m.

Gene and Barbs Grocery, 9018 U.S. Highway 12, Randle, at 8:25 a.m., 10:25 a.m., 12:25 p.m. and 2:25 p.m.

Expresso Stand, 802 U.S. Highway 12, Randle, at 8:32 a.m., 10:32 a.m., 12:32 p.m. and 2:32 p.m.

Randle Arbor Health, 108 Kindle Road, at 8:35 a.m., 10:35 a.m., 12:35 p.m. and 2:35 p.m.

Packwood Senior Center, 12931 U.S. Highway 12, at 8:51 a.m., 10:51 a.m., 12:51 p.m. and 2:51 p.m.

White Pass County Museum, 12990 U.S. Highway 12, at 8:53 a.m., 10:53 a.m., 12:53 p.m. and 2:53 p.m.

Union 76 Station-Tatoosh Food Market at 8:55 a.m., 10:55 a.m., 12:55 p.m. and 2:55 p.m.

Arbor Health Morton Hospital, 521 Adams Ave., Morton, at 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Westbound:

Arbor Health Morton Hospital, 521 Adams Ave., Morton, at 9:45 a.m., 11:45 a.m., 1:45 a.m. and 3:35 a.m.

Mossyrock School Bus Yard, 600 Williams St., at 10:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m. and 3:45 a.m.

