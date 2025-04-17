PA: Public transportation system LATS up and running in Sunbury

Sunbury residents are using the Lower Anthracite Transportation System, more commonly known as LATS.

Mayor Josh Brosious, City Clerk Jeff Wojciechowski and administrative assistant Robyn Garinger met with LATS officials on April 11, to discuss the stops in Sunbury and the route, according to Garinger.

“The route will be five days a week,” she said.

“Some stops included are the three high-rises, the Northumberland County Courthouse, the Northumberland County Assistance Office and the old bank located at North 4th Street and Market Street.”

The current route is operating on a limited basis. The cost is $1 per ride, officials said. Those age 65 and older can ride for free.

“The route will continue to the strip in Selinsgrove making stops at all the plazas and ending at Walmart,” Garinger said.

“A schedule will be coming out later after the permanent route is determined,” she said.

Wojciechowski said city officials are happy they were able to get a deal in place.

“Citizens have been asking for this for a while,” he said, “and we are glad to say that it’s finally here.”

LATS subcontracts with Catawese Coach Line Inc.

For more information, contact Sunbury City Hall at 570-286-7820.

