CA: Caltrans allocates new safety funding for Mendocino County projects

On Monday, March 24, Caltrans District 1 announced upcoming projects financed by its allotment of the state-wide $1 billion that the California Transportation Commission has set aside for new infrastructure projects across the state.

This investment is part of the state's response to Governor Newsome's "Build More, Faster" agenda focused on making improvements so that " California communities are safer, cleaner and healthier." Including other sources of funding, Mendocino County's allotment amounts to about $86.5 million.

The entire state-wide funding comes from different sources. About one-third, nearly $311 million, comes from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act of 2021. Another $301 million comes from Senate Bill 1(SB1), the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.

Another portion of the investment is more than $138 million for "safety upgrades and repairs to drainage infrastructure designed to increase resiliency and protect the state's roads during storms."

Three projects were approved for Mendocino County. About $83 million in SB 1 funds is for Route 1 near Westport, south of Hillcrest Terrace. An existing retaining wall will be extended, and a de-watering system will be constructed due to damage from a series of storms in November of 2024.

The second project of about $2.8 million to support other allocations is set to widen the roadway on Route 1 from the Hopland Overhead to Mountain House Road near Hopland. The roadway will be widened and left-turn lanes and a merge lane will be constructed.

The third project of about $650,000 to support other allocations is for U.S. 101 from Leggett to the Humboldt County line. The roadway, guardrails and other improvements will be the targets.

Since the passage of the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act in 2021, California has received almost $62 billion. The act's intent is to "improve the sustainability and resiliency of our country's energy, water, broadband and transportation systems."

With this funding, California has also invested to upgrade the state's roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, ports, waterways and the electric vehicle charging network. According to the state, these projects have created more than 170,000 jobs.

Senate Bill 1 provides for an annual amount of about $5 billion toward transportation projects since 2017. The funding is split between state and local agencies.

Caltrans Director Tony Tavares commented, "As California continues adapting to evolving transportation realities, it is important that we invest in emergent technologies to enhance system-wide safety for the public."

He continued, "Today's action dedicates vital funding for upgrades that will protect our infrastructure now and well into the future."

