WA: Editorial: Free public transportation is good for Walla Wallans

Public transportation serves many purposes, some of which are disputed.

Some could argue that free public transportation reduces emissions while others may assert that only a small percentage of new ridership on free transit are people who opted out of their private vehicles and into bus rides.

The same dual-sided conversation could be had about the potential of reducing traffic congestion.

The benefit that generally does play out is that of accessibility. Free public transit removes financial and physical barriers and ensures that everyone, regardless of age, income or ability, can access the whole city.

The Walla Walla Valley Transit board of directors recently voted to keep rides fare-free for the foreseeable future.

Since 2022, the bus fare has been free thanks to the Climate Commitment Act and the Move Ahead Washington transportation package.

Since the policy was implemented about three years ago, ridership has increased. A noticeable increase on the bus route to Walmart was observed.

People use the Valley Transit to get groceries and affordable household items, go to necessary doctor's appointments and much more.

Using public transportation saves individuals money as the cost of owning, maintaining, insuring and fueling a vehicle are high and climbing.

The bus is a lifeline for those who cannot afford or drive a car, meaning no one has to choose between covering a bus fee and paying for groceries or rent.

This especially benefits seniors and those with disabilities, helping maintain independence and removing financial roadblocks for those on fixed incomes, ultimately improving quality of life.

Students and young people can also benefit from increased access to school and community engagement.

It connects people with more job opportunities that would be unattainable without transportation to and from work, an often overlooked obstacle to gainful employment.

Free transit requires funding, often from public sources. While debate may exist over the best way to finance such a system, there are undeniable benefits of public transportation.

Making rides fare-free ensures that every resident has the freedom to move and participate in Walla Walla life.

