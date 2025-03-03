OH: Mayor Bibb picks bicycle, pedestrian safety staffer as Cleveland’s new planning director

Mayor Justin Bibb announced Friday that he’s picked a top staffer who has focused on bicycle and pedestrian safety to be Cleveland’s next planning director.

Calley Mersmann, Bibb’s senior strategist for transit and mobility since the mayor took office, is being recommended to the City Planning Commission for appointment to the director’s role, Bibb said in a news release.

Mersmann has worked on initiatives like Cleveland Moves, a transportation initiative aimed at enhancing the safety and convenience of walking, biking and using public transit across the city. She also was tasked with Vision Zero, which seeks to reduce traffic deaths.

She also played a large role on projects like the Superior Midway, which would put a large protected bike lane down Superior Avenue.

“Calley’s leadership and strategic vision has been — and will continue to be — instrumental to the advancement of our city,” Bibb said in the news release.

Mersmann will replace Joyce Pan Huang, who left the city for a new role at the Cleveland Foundation in January.

Before becoming a senior strategist for Bibb, Mersmann worked for the City Planning Commission as bicycle and pedestrian coordinator.

Prior to that, she was Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Safe Routes to School coordinator.

“The City Planning Director role is an exciting opportunity to guide the department’s policies and processes to continue making our neighborhoods stronger and safer, enhancing the quality of life of our residents,” said Mersmann said in a news release.

