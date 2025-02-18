MI: Sterling Heights adopts climate action plan, looks to cut municipal gas emissions

The Sterling Heights City Council is leading by example after its members adopted their first-ever Climate Action Plan (CAP), aimed at creating a more sustainable future.

Approved by the council at the Feb. 4 meeting, the action plan takes a strategic approach to reducing greenhouse gas emissions and increasing climate resilience.

“This plan reflects extensive community input and strategic planning,” Alexis Richards, Sterling Heights planner, said in a news release. “We are eager to implement these actions and see their positive impact on our city.”

The plan was developed through city staff, residents and Fresh Coast Climate Solutions, an Ann Arbor-based climate consulting group. Its goal is to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, in alignment with Michigan’s MI Healthy Climate Plan.

According to the release, the plan focuses on five areas: buildings, transportation, waste, natural resources and public health, each with strategies for meaningful change.

Officials said a 2022 emissions inventory found community-wide emissions totaled 2 million metric tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, with the industrial, residential and transportation sectors as the largest contributors.

Looking at the city’s municipal operations, the inventory found Sterling Heights accounted for 13,312 metric tons, with buildings and facilities generating the highest portion. The first five years of the CAP will focus on reducing municipal emissions to lead by example.

Sterling Heights is already feeling the effects of climate change, including rising temperatures, increased precipitation and extreme weather events impacting infrastructure and public health. The CAP prioritizes energy efficiency, green infrastructure, expanded public transportation and waste reduction. Community input has helped shape initiatives such as tree canopy expansion, renewable energy adoption, and improved pedestrian and bike infrastructure.

The CAP builds on Sterling Heights’ ongoing sustainability efforts under the Think Sterling Green campaign, which includes universal curbside recycling, expanding tree canopy coverage, establishing a community garden and implementing the Pathway to Play and Preservation millage.

Implementation of CAP is underway, as the city has added electric vehicles to its fleet, including Michigan’s first electric police pursuit vehicle, installed public EV charging stations and expanded tree canopy coverage.

At an event held last month, Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor addresses the crowd for the unveiling of the city’s first Chevrolet Blazer EV police pursuit vehicle. (PROVIDED PHOTO)

Mayor Michael Taylor said the Climate Action Plan positions Sterling Heights as a “leader in sustainability.”

“It’s important we act now to ensure a cleaner, healthier and more resilient community for future generations,” he said.

Sterling Heights remains committed to integrating sustainability into city planning and operations. The plan will be regularly reviewed to incorporate new technologies and community feedback. For more information, visit www.sterlingheights.gov/thinkgreen.

