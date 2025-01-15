CA: Richmond awarded $9.5 million federal transportation grant

More than $9.5 million in federal grant funding has been awarded to the city of Richmond to upgrade pedestrian, bike and street safety infrastructure.

The funding is part of the Biden Administration’s Reconnecting Communities Pilot program, which aims to reduce barriers to mobility and connectivity for disadvantaged communities, according to a Jan. 9 press release.

Dollars given to Richmond will go toward installing Class II and Class IV bike lanes, Americans with Disabilities Act complaint sidewalks, improved street lighting, lane reductions and green infrastructure along Harbour Way and Ohio Avenue.

“The Reconnecting Communities Pilot program will create safer and more attractive trails for pedestrians and bicyclists along Harbour Way and Ohio Avenue, including youth and families attending local schools,” said Mayor Eduardo Martinez in a statement. “This will help encourage healthy and sustainable methods of transportation while increasing access to the benefits of Richmond’s beautiful shoreline.”

The additional funding comes at a time when Richmond faces substantial capital improvement needs that could cost the city about $100 million annually over the next 10 years.

When presenting those projections to the council this past December, Public Works Director Daniel Chavarria said his team planned to focus on seeking out more grant funding to move projects forward.

Projects funded by the federal grant are meant to complement other climate-focused city efforts funded in part by a $35 million state grant awarded to Richmond in 2022, according to the press release.

“The cutting-edge transportation projects that will be funded by the Reconnecting Communities Pilot award ensure Richmond will continue to lead the way in constructing sustainable infrastructure that empowers our communities, protects our environment, and provides opportunities for the next generation to live healthy, happy, and fulfilled lives,” City Manager Shasa Curl said in a statement.

Similarly, Guillermo Rodriguez, vice president of the Pacific Region and California state director for the Trust for Public Land, said the pilot program will help make Richmond a healthier and more vibrant city and that safe access to nature and public transportation is critical for building equitable communities.

U.S. Rep. John Garamendi, D- Walnut Grove, called the Reconnecting Communities Pilot program “an excellent example of what good governance can and should be.”

“I am proud of the close coordination between the federal government and the city of Richmond that will help keep commuters safe, ensure climate resilience, and lift barriers for disadvantaged communities,” Garamendi said in a statement. “I look forward to further working with the city of Richmond as they work to make our community safer, accessible, and resilient to the effects of climate change.”

