WA: Skagit Transit awarded $19.5 million grant

Skagit Transit will be awarded a Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant totaling $19.5 million, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen.

The funding will go toward Skagit Transit’s new maintenance, operations and administration facility.

The 74,602-square-foot facility is being built at 11784 Bay Ridge Drive west of Burlington.

“Skagit Transit is honored to receive this $19.5M RAISE grant award,” Skagit Transit CEO Crystle Stidham said in the release.

“This transformative investment will help complete the construction of MOA2, a critical facility enabling us to transition our fleet to zero emissions and grow our service. This funding will enhance public transportation across our region, reduce environmental impacts, and support a more sustainable future. We are deeply grateful to Representative Larsen for his steadfast support and dedication to advancing cleaner, more connected and equitable transportation for Skagit County.”

According to the release, the money will go toward staff offices, conference rooms, breakrooms, inventory and file storage, light and heavy duty vehicle maintenance bays, workshops for vehicle body repair, a parts warehouse, new landscaping, fencing, parking layout and zero emissions charging infrastructure.

“In Skagit County, you cannot have a big-league economy with little league infrastructure,” Larsen said in the release. “Thanks to the hard work of Crystle Stidham, local leaders and members of the Skagit Transit Board of Directors, Skagit Transit has the funding it needs to continue building a better maintenance, operations and administration facility in Burlington and deliver on its goal of meeting the region’s existing and future transportation needs.”

Skagit Transit has completed Phase 1 of the new facility.

Phases 2, 3 and 4 are to come as the building is transformed from a FedEx facility into Skagit Transit’s new headquarters.

