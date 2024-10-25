Healey-Driscoll Administration announces fare free regional transit across Massachusetts

A total of $3o million in grant funding was awarded to 13 regional transit authorities (RTAs) by the Healey-Driscoll Administration to provide year-round, fare free public transportation services across the state of Massachusetts.

Gov. Healey, MassDOT Undersecretary Hayes Morrison, Greenfield Mayor Ginny Desorgher and other elected officials made the announcement at John W. Olver Transit Center, which is the headquarters of the Franklin Regional Transit Authority (FRTA), in Greenfield.

“Hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts residents rely on their regional transit authorities to get to and from work, the grocery store, doctor’s appointments and school. We’re proud to be delivering this funding to help RTAs keep their service fare free to save money for riders and encourage more people to use public transportation,” Gov. Healey said. “I’m grateful for the leadership of Senate President [Karen] Spilka (D-MA-2), Speaker [Ronald] Mariano (D-MA-3) and the entire Legislature to make regional transportation more affordable and accessible across our state.”

The funding was provided in the Fiscal Year 2025 budget signed by Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey in July and builds off of two years of successful pilot programs.

FRTA has been providing fare-free, fixed-route service since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in Fiscal Year 2020, and its board has voted to continue running fare free service every year since the pandemic. FRTA has previously used a mix of federal COVID-19 relief funding and state funding to provide this service, which will be able to continue with the support of full state funding. FRTA ridership has now exceeded pre-pandemic ridership totals.

“We are fortunate to be able to extend the fare free option to so many of our partners in the state, to further support regional economic development and accessibility,” said Rail and Transit Administrator Meredith Slesinger. “We thank our RTA partners for the collaboration and for their commitment to serving their respective communities which rely on public transit.”

Working together, the 13 RTAs submitted a joint application to disburse the $30 million made available in the FY25 state budget based on ridership within their service areas. These RTA have been offering fare free service in recent years using federal and state funds. Now, this service will be able to continue with full state funding.

The 13 RTAs that applied for and will be receiving funds are: