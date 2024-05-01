OH: Gohio Commute Challenge kicks off in May

Apr. 30—The Northeast Ohio Areawide Coordinating Agency is kicking off the month of May with its annual Gohio Commute Challenge, Go! Car(bon) Free, along with the celebration of National Bike Month, according to a news release.

The challenge is open to individuals in Lorain, Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Medina counties from May 1-31, the release said.

Registration is required by joining Gohio Commute, according to the release.

Participation is simple. Individuals can log all trips to work, school and errands using alternative modes of transportation on the Gohio Commute platform for a chance to win prizes, the release said.

Eligible modes of travel include biking, bikeshare, carpooling, transit, vanpool, walking, micro-transit, scooter, telework and day off.

In observation of Bike Month in May, biking and other carbon-free modes, such as walking, teleworking and e-scooters, will earn extra points including May 13-19 for National Bike to Work Week and May 19, National Bike to Work Day, according to the release.

Participants who log their trips will be eligible for weekly raffle prizes, as well as grand prizes for the first-, second- and third-place overall alternative commuters.

Entries are limited to four trips per day.

Weekly random drawings and overall prizes have been donated by Bike Cleveland, the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, Laketran and University Circle Inc., the release said.

Gohio Commute is a ride planning, matching and logging tool available for free to anyone who lives, works or attends school in Lorain, Lake, Cuyahoga, Geauga and Medina counties, according to the release.

