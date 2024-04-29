NC: County explores transit program

GUILFORD COUNTY — Guilford County officials want to use $1 million in federal funding to come up with innovations to make public transportation in the county more receptive and rewarding.

The county is seeking requests for ideas for the Transportation Pilot Program to improve access to jobs, human services and health care for people who don't have access to dependable transportation, Guilford County Commissioner Carly Cooke said. The county will use an allocation from the American Rescue Plan Act to fund the pilot program.

"Equitable and available access to transportation is a key component to a thriving community," Cooke said. "We are seeking ideas to address existing gaps in our systems and build better transportation connections between residents and the critical services they need."

During the past year, Cooke has led a series of community meetings to gauge existing transportation service levels and learn more about transportation needs. The effort has included transit systems in High Point and Greensboro and other transportation providers, such as the Piedmont Authority for Regional Transportation and Guilford County Schools.

One goal of the effort is to connect people in areas where a sizable segment of the population doesn't have access to dependable transportation to business centers with major employers. Another goal involves providing more transportation options to people who want to reach human services agencies or medical providers.

Guilford County will start accepting request-for-ideas applications May 8. Organizations seeking to apply must complete the application by 5 p.m. June 30. The application can be found on the county's website at www.guilfordcountync.gov.

The county will have two virtual information sessions via Zoom about the program and the application process at 10:30 a.m. May 2 and 12:30 p.m. May 8.

Guilford County staff will begin to review submissions in July and identify selected ideas for the pilot program by the end of July.

Apr. 27—For more information Anyone who wants to know more about Guilford County's Transportation Pilot Program can check the county's webpage at www.guilfordcountync.gov or send an email to [email protected].

[email protected] — 336-888-3528 — @HPEpaul

___

(c)2024 The High Point Enterprise (High Point, N.C.)

Visit The High Point Enterprise (High Point, N.C.) at www.hpenews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.