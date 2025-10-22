Next generation Clipper payment transition to begin in December

The Clipper Executive Board has set a date for the transition of Clipper card to the next generation of the Bay Area’s electronic fare payment system.

According to the Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), beginning Dec. 10, all the nearly two dozen Bay Area transit agencies that utilize the Clipper card for payment will accept contactless credit and debit cards in addition to plastic Clipper cards and mobile Clipper cards in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet. Other upgrades include:

Instant value: Clipper's transition to a cloud-based system allows for instant availability of added value or passes on plastic and mobile cards no matter how value is added. An improved auto-reload function allows customers to customize both the reloading amount and the schedule of reloading.

Free and discounted transfers: Riders who use more than one transit agency in a single trip (e.g., Muni to SamTrans) will only be charged full fare on the first operator. A transfer discount of up to $2.85 will apply on any additional transit agency the rider uses within a two-hour window.

Managing multiple accounts: MTC says Clipper's transition to a cloud-based system will enable families to manage multiple registered Clipper cards through the Clipper app.

Apply for youth or senior cards online: The new Clipper system will give youth and senior riders the option to apply for their discount program online in addition to applying in person or by mail.

MTC notes an eight- to 12-week transition period will be needed to process the upgrade of individual Clipper cards to the new Clipper system. During the transition, not all features will be immediately available to all riders. Passengers can speed up their upgrade by logging into the Clipper website or mobile app or by calling the Clipper customer service.

The tap-and-ride feature will allow passengers to tap either a physical or digital credit or debit card. According to the MTC, tap-and-ride allows only one rider per card and will support full adult fares only.