Omaha Metro Transit debuts refreshed branding on its first of 26 new buses

Starting Aug. 8, Omaha, Neb., residents got their first look at Omaha Metro Transit’s (Omaha Metro) renewed branding across a new 40-foot bus.

“This is more than a new coat of paint, this is a visible sign of our promise to the Omaha community,” said Omaha Metro CEO Lauren Cencic. “This is part of our ongoing investment in rider experience and connecting our community to places, people and opportunities that matter to them.”

This is the first bus to join Omaha Metro’s fleet since 2022. It’s one of 26 new buses with the new design people will see starting to hit the roads over the course of the next few months.

“Metro Transit is boldly moving across the Omaha area with this distinct new look and new sets of wheels. You won’t be able to miss the big, blue buses and you’ll certainly see the new Metro Flex vans with their signature hot pink and teal design,” said Curt Simon, board chair, Regional Metropolitan Transit Authority of Omaha.

The new buses, purchased in part with a competitive federal grant from the Federal Transit Administration, will be used across Omaha Metro’s system and will rotate throughout all the routes in the city. Omaha Metro says it anticipates all 26 buses will be received by the end of the year.