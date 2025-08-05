Rochester RTS awards bus refurbishment contract to CCW

The Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Rochester, N.Y., awarded Complete Coach Works (CCW) a contract to supply and refurbish five 40-foot diesel New Flyer D-40LF buses.

The project was awarded under the Washington State DES Contract, which allows agencies to procure refurbished transit buses from CCW.

CCW notes the work will be completed at its Riverside, Calif., facility and will include mechanical, cosmetic and system upgrades to extend the useful life of the bus. The contract includes:

A Cummins ReCon diesel engine and remanufactured ZF transmission.

A/C systems will be serviced, including filter replacement, recharging and testing.

New Q-Straint wheelchair tie-down systems, validated ADA wheelchair ramps, new Recaro Ergo driver’s seat and inspections.

Buses will receive exterior repainting, including wheels, bumpers, mirrors and graphics installation.

Installation of advanced vehicle technology systems such as March Networks camera systems, automatic passenger counter systems and pre-wiring for farebox and transit management systems.

“We’re proud to support [RTS] with this refurbishment project that aligns with their commitment to sustainability and fiscal responsibility,” said CCW Regional Sales Representative James Carson. “Refurbishing transit vehicles not only extends their life but delivers a cost-effective solution that allows agencies to maintain fleet reliability and passenger comfort.”