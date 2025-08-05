Rochester RTS awards bus refurbishment contract to CCW

Complete Coach Works will supply and refurbish five 40-foot New Flyer diesel buses for the New York-based agency. 
Related To: 
Aug. 5, 2025

The Rochester Regional Transit Service (RTS) in Rochester, N.Y., awarded Complete Coach Works (CCW) a contract to supply and refurbish five 40-foot diesel New Flyer D-40LF buses.

The project was awarded under the Washington State DES Contract, which allows agencies to procure refurbished transit buses from CCW. 

CCW notes the work will be completed at its Riverside, Calif., facility and will include mechanical, cosmetic and system upgrades to extend the useful life of the bus. The contract includes: 

  • A Cummins ReCon diesel engine and remanufactured ZF transmission. 
  • A/C systems will be serviced, including filter replacement, recharging and testing. 
  • New Q-Straint wheelchair tie-down systems, validated ADA wheelchair ramps, new Recaro Ergo driver’s seat and inspections. 
  • Buses will receive exterior repainting, including wheels, bumpers, mirrors and graphics installation.
  • Installation of advanced vehicle technology systems such as March Networks camera systems, automatic passenger counter systems and pre-wiring for farebox and transit management systems. 

“We’re proud to support [RTS] with this refurbishment project that aligns with their commitment to sustainability and fiscal responsibility,” said CCW Regional Sales Representative James Carson. “Refurbishing transit vehicles not only extends their life but delivers a cost-effective solution that allows agencies to maintain fleet reliability and passenger comfort.” 

Sign up for Mass Transit eNewsletters

Related

Best Practices: How to Better Support Frontline Transit Workers, Prioritize their Mental Health and Build for a Better Future
2024 40 Under 40: Yash Nagal, PMP
2021 40 Under 40: David M. Clyde
Sponsored
2023 40 Under 40: Lex Powers
Sponsored