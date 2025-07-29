FTA updates requirements for Low-No bus grant recipients

Grant recipients of the Federal Transit Administration’s (FTA) Low or No Emission grant program may submit a request to change their project proposals from no emissions to low- emissions technology.

U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) Secretary Sean Duffy says he made the announcement after hearing from various agencies and stakeholders about the limitations and challenges that can come with zero-emissions technology.

“...I’m proud to provide our transit operators the flexibility to use all sources of American energy to power our transit infrastructure and focus on building safe and reliable buses for American commuters,” said USDOT Secretary Sean Duffy.

FTA says grant recipients interested in making a zero-emissions vehicle or zero-emissions infrastructure project change request, or requesting reconsideration of a previously denied request, should contact their FTA regional office and submit a written request detailing the requested change and the reason(s) why. FTA notes it will consider all requests submitted in a timely manner.

“The purpose of these grants is to help fund reliable mobility for Americans and meet public demand, not force ideology on American manufacturers and public transportation providers at the expense of the American people,” said FTA Senior Advisor Marc Molinaro. “They deserve transportation that works. FTA grant recipients asked for this flexibility and Secretary Duffy delivered.”