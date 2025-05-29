City of Fresno awards bus refurbishing contract to CCW

The city of Fresno, Calif., Department of Transportation awarded a contract to Complete Coach Works (CCW) to supply and refurbish 11, 40-foot compressed natural gas (CNG) for the department’s Fresno Area Express (FAX) service.

The project was awarded under the Washington state contract, enabling FAX to streamline its procurement processes. The work will be completed at CCW’s headquarters in Riverside, Calif. The 2013 New Flyer C40LFR buses are currently equipped with ISLG CNG engines, Allison transmissions and Thermo King HVAC systems. Each bus will undergo a full-service inspection designed to extend their operational life and bring them up to current standards.

The project is a full bus refurbishment, including undercarriage axle, brake and suspension components, powertrain replacement, HVAC refurbishment, upgraded interiors and exterior repainting. There will also be significant electronics installations meeting FAX’s requirements for destination signs, CAD/AVL and security systems.

“We’re proud to support Fresno Area Express with this refurbishment project,” said James Carson, regional sales manager, CCW. “This is a major project for FAX, and CCW is the best partner to provide refurbished transit buses to enhance their service operations and fleet needs. By revitalizing these vehicles, we’re not only extending the life of valuable transit assets but also enhancing the rider and operator experience with modern features and systems.”