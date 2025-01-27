Kitsap Transit to acquire up to 10 heavy-duty battery-electric buses and up to five 30-foot clean diesel buses from GILLIG

Kitsap Transit commissioners approved the agency to acquire up to 10 heavy-duty battery-electric buses and up to five 30-foot clean diesel buses at the commissioners Jan. 7 meeting.

The buses will be purchased for about $18 million from GILLIG and will replace 15 older diesel buses.

Kitsap Transit Executive Director John Clauson notes the agency opted for diesel for the 30-foot buses since GILLIG doesn’t make battery-electric buses yet of that size. Once GILLIG does, Clauson says the agency will be looking to acquire those in efforts to convert to an all-electric fleet.

The diesel buses are expected to be delivered in eight to 14 months while the electric buses are anticipated in 18 to 24 months.