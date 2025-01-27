  • Subscribe
    Kitsap Transit to acquire up to 10 heavy-duty battery-electric buses and up to five 30-foot clean diesel buses from GILLIG

    Jan. 30, 2025
    The diesel buses are expected to be delivered in eight to 14 months while the electric buses are anticipated in 18 to 24 months.
    Kitsap Transit commissioners approved the agency to acquire up to 10 heavy-duty battery-electric buses and up to five 30-foot clean diesel buses at the commissioners Jan. 7 meeting. 

    The buses will be purchased for about $18 million from GILLIG and will replace 15 older diesel buses. 

    Kitsap Transit Executive Director John Clauson notes the agency opted for diesel for the 30-foot buses since GILLIG doesn’t make battery-electric buses yet of that size. Once GILLIG does, Clauson says the agency will be looking to acquire those in efforts to convert to an all-electric fleet. 

    The diesel buses are expected to be delivered in eight to 14 months while the electric buses are anticipated in 18 to 24 months. 

    Kitsap Transit
