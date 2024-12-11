Houston Metro to purchase 100 MCI D45 CRT high-floor coaches from NFI

NFI Group Inc.’s (NFI) subsidiary Motor Coach Industries (MCI) has agreed to a new contract with the Metro Transit Authority of Harris County (Houston Metro) for the purchase of 100 MCI D45 CRT high-floor coaches. The initial purchase for the contract included 50 firm coaches and 50 options, which were added to MCI’s Q3 2024 firm and option awards. Houston Metro exercised the option for 50 more coaches in November, bringing the total firm quantity to 100 coaches.

The coaches are intended for Houston Metro’s Park & Ride service routes. A program designed to help residents commuting into Houston from areas outside the 610 Loop, the downtown and central city sections encircled by Interstate 610. NFI says the routes serve areas including Cypress, Grand Parkway, Spring and Addicks.

“NFI and our subsidiaries have been working with [Houston] Metro for over 30 years and MCI previously delivered over 500 coaches to [Houston] Metro,” said NFI President Chris Stoddart. “MCI coaches are designed to balance reliability and innovation while always maintaining a focus on the passenger experience. We are proud that our vehicles play a key role in connecting people to their jobs, families, communities and other important parts of their lives.”