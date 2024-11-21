FTA extends partial Buy America waiver for vans and minivans another five years

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) has extended the partial general non-availability waiver from the Buy America requirements for certain commercially produced minivans and vans used in public transportation for five more years. The waiver was set to expire at the end of 2024 after it was initially signed for a two-year period in October 2022.

FTA notes recipients of the waiver typically use standard mass-produced model vans and minivans to operate vanpools and other public transportation services for passengers who do not require an ADA-accessible vehicle. FTA’s Buy America statute requires that rolling stock, including vans and minivans, must have more than 70-percent domestic content and that final assembly must occur in the U.S. FTA concluded there are currently no mass-produced, unmodified non-ADA accessible passenger vans or minivans that meet FTA’s domestic content requirement and as a result, FTA has extended its waiver for five years in response to stakeholder requests.

To maximize domestic content, the waiver requires the engines or motors must be manufactured in the U.S., as reported under the American Automobile Labeling Act. FTA may publish a rescission notice if it determines that a fully Buy America-compliant vehicle has become available.