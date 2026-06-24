Pace launches 24 new hybrid buses in Will County

Pace Suburban Bus (Pace) has introduced 24 new hybrid-electric buses to its Will County, Ill., fleet, marking another step in the agency’s Project Zero commitment to transition to a fully zero-emission fleet by 2040.

The agency notes that the Will County deployment is part of a broader rollout of new hybrid-electric buses across Pace’s service region. In addition to the 24 buses now serving Will County, Pace says that it expects to deploy additional hybrid vehicles at other garages later this summer.

“This investment reflects Pace’s responsibility to balance innovation with reliability,” said Pace Director John Noak. “Hybrid buses allow us to move forward in a thoughtful, responsible way today while we continue building the infrastructure and securing the resources needed for full electrification in the years ahead. They provide cleaner, quieter, more efficient service for our riders and communities right now.”

The addition of hybrid-electric buses advances Pace’s sustainability goals at a challenging time for zero-emission bus manufacturers industrywide, remarked Illinois Rep. Natalie Manley.

“Despite worldwide challenges, Pace continues to move forward,” Manley said. “This forward thinking and the push to hybrid-electric buses part of their fleet is both bold and responsible, and it is time.”

The agency says that hybrid technology is expected to reduce fuel costs by approximately 20% annually compared with traditional diesel buses, supporting Pace’s ongoing focus on operational efficiency, fiscal responsibility and environmental stewardship.

"Congratulations to Pace on this important step to ensuring that our residents have access to a modern, reliable public transportation system,” said Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. “These new buses are an important step in strengthening our transit network and ensuring residents have access to jobs, schools, health care, appointments and the daily activities that make communities strong. I appreciate Pace’s continued commitment to Will County."

The agency notes that the new vehicles also support Pace’s goal of service growth in Will County and across the region. With funding made possible through new state transit legislation, Pace has expanded service in key areas, including evenings and weekends.

“These buses are an investment not only in vehicles, but in the future of our service,” said Pace Executive Director Melinda Metzger. “They mean a quieter and more comfortable trip for our passengers, meaningful environmental benefits for the communities we serve and new opportunities to prepare our workforce for the transit technologies of the future. This milestone is another step toward building a modern transit system that is ready to meet the needs of our region for decades to come.”