Mendocino Transit Authority takes delivery of three new ZEBs from Endera

Endera delivered three new zero-emission buses to the Mendocino Transit Authority (MTA) last month. The buses were procured through the California Association for Coordinated Transportation (CalACT)/Morongo Basin Transit Authority (MBTA) Purchasing Cooperative, a federal and California State compliant cooperative purchasing program that streamlines vehicle acquisition for transit agencies across California.

The newly delivered electric vehicles are being placed into fixed-route service across two communities. One bus will be deployed in Willits, Calif., where it will provide residents with scheduled transit service throughout the town. The remaining two buses are to operate in Ukiah, Calif., strengthening MTA's fixed-route network in the county seat and increasing service capacity to meet growing ridership demand.

“We are proud to partner with Mendocino Transit Authority to deliver zero-emission vehicles that will make a real difference for riders in the area,” said Endera CEO John Walsh “Delivering through the CalACT cooperative allows agencies like MTA to access high-quality, competitively priced vehicles without the burden of a lengthy individual procurement process, so communities get the transit solutions they need faster.”

The CalACT/MBTA Purchasing Cooperative serves more than 300 member agencies throughout California. Administered by the MBTA on behalf of the CalACT, the cooperative provides member agencies with a federal and California State compliant purchasing solution for transit vehicles and related equipment.

"Working with Endera has been a true pleasure. We are proud to have their vehicles in our fleet and look forward to a long and productive partnership as we continue serving our community,” said MTA Executive Director Jacob King.