MTA to receive 1000th Prevost coach in 2026

The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) will take delivery of its 1000th Prevost coach this year. The manufacturer notes that the number illustrates the relationship of trust that exists between the MTA and Prevost.

"This is a historic milestone for us. Just imagine, 1000 Prevost coaches on the road every day, serving the citizens of New York City and its suburbs. Over time, we have developed a genuine relationship of trust with the MTA, and we are very proud of that," said President of Prevost and Volvo Group Canada François Tremblay.

Building toward this milestone began in 2014 when Prevost first began delivering stock to the MTA from its then-new Plattsburgh, N.Y. assembly line, with further contracts coming in 2019.

In December 2023, Prevost announced the largest contract in its history, with a major order from the MTA for the manufacture of 381 coaches, including a firm order for 250 coaches to be delivered between 2025 and 2026.

"Modern, dependable, and safe buses are how New York City (NYC) Transit delivers for over one million daily bus riders in New York City,” said MTA NYC Transit President Demetrius Crichlow. “We look forward to continuing to upgrade our fleet with high quality buses to ensure we are providing safe and efficient service for the New Yorkers who rely on our bus network to get them where they need to go.