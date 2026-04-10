Eight ENC models now purchasable through Statewide Transit Bus Contract

ENC® has been named to the Washington State Department of Enterprise Services (DES) Statewide Transit Bus Contract. This contact, a FAST Act-compliant cooperative purchasing agreement that enables transit agencies across participating states to purchase ENC heavy-duty transit buses, eliminates the need for individual competitive solicitations.

Over 30 transit agencies in Washington and participating states—including Sound Transit, King County Metro, Community Transit, Pierce Transit and Spokane Transit Authority—are currently eligible to purchase through the contract.

“Being named to the Washington State DES contract is a significant milestone for ENC and a testament to the strength of our product portfolio,” said ENC CEO Jason Lee. “This contract gives transit agencies across the region a streamlined path to American-made, Altoona-tested heavy-duty buses in every major propulsion category, and we’re proud to be their partner as they build the fleets of the future.”

ENC buses have been approved under the agreement across eight categories spanning four propulsion types and two vehicle lengths: clean diesel (35-foot and 40-foot), compressed natural gas (35-foot and 40-foot), diesel-electric hybrid (35-foot and 40-foot) and battery-electric (35-foot and 40-foot).

“The Washington State contract opens the door for transit agencies to access the full range of what ENC offers—from clean diesel and CNG to hybrid and battery-electric—all through a single, simplified procurement vehicle,” said ENC Vice President of Transit Sales John Obert. “We look forward to working with agencies throughout Washington and the participating cooperative states to deliver the right bus for their communities.”

A contract summary is available on the DES website.