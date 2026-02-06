CCW to refurbish GILLIG low-floor bus for Minot City Transit

Complete Coach Works (CCW) will refurbish and deliver a 30-foot GILLIG low floor diesel transit bus to Minot City Transit, supporting the agency’s ongoing fleet replacement efforts.

Refurbishment work will take place at CCW’s headquarters in Riverside, Calif., with final delivery to Minot, N.D. CCW notes that the project includes mechanical, electrical and interior upgrades designed to support Minot City Transit’s operating environment and cold-weather conditions.

CCW says the partnership with Minot City Transit began at the Community Transportation Association of America Transit Expo industry trade show. Refurbishment allows Minot City Transit to extend vehicle life while achieving significant cost and schedule advantages compared to new bus procurement.

“This project is a great example of how agencies can take a smart, strategic approach to fleet growth,” said CCW Regional Sales Representative Jay Raber. “Refurbishment allows transit systems like Minot City Transit to expand service faster, control costs and get more value from proven vehicles.”

Major project highlights include:

Replacement of the existing engine with a Cummins ReCon diesel engine.

Replacement of the existing transmission with a rebuilt Allison transmission.

Refurbishment and replacement of the radiator, charge air cooler (CAC), surge tank, air intake and exhaust components.

Installation of new Altro commercial-grade flooring, reupholstered passenger seating, a new ergonomic driver’s seat, refurbished stanchions and refreshed interior panels.

New interior and exterior LED lighting, replacement of batteries, upgrades to electrical panels and wiring and installation of a new Luminator destination sign.

Complete front and rear suspension rebuild, power steering system overhaul and full brake replacement.

Rebuilt wheelchair ramp, new ADA restraints and updated accessibility signage.

Full HVAC service, including rebuilt components, new hoses and installation of a Spheros auxiliary pre-heater.

Beyond the immediate delivery of the current order, CCW says the project represents a strategic entry in the upper Midwest, where it and Minot City Transit see opportunities to leverage this successful refurbishment as a model for future regional fleet investments.

Minot City Transit says it’s thrilled to partner with CCW, marking a step in the upgrade of its bus fleet with refurbished vehicles. The agency also notes that the collaboration aims to improve service and efficiency while addressing the challenges caused by stricter budgets and extended lead times for acquiring new buses.

“At Minot City Transit, we recognize the importance of providing reliable and safe transportation options for our community,” said Minot City Transit Superintendent Brian Horinka. “This partnership with CCW is an exciting opportunity for us to rejuvenate our fleet and deliver tangible benefits to our riders. By integrating refurbished buses into our system, we can maximize our resources while still meeting the transit needs of Minot’s residents. As cities across the country face increasing financial pressures, Minot City Transit is committed to finding innovative solutions that ensure the continued provision of quality public transport. Enhancing the fleet through refurbishment not only optimizes existing resources but also promotes sustainability within the community.”

CCW says the refurbishment will be completed according to U.S. Department of Transportation compliance, OEM standards and durability suited for cold weather and high-demand operating environments.