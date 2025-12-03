CA: Napa County’s Vine Transit to roll out 6 new hybrid buses

Six new 35-foot hybrid-electric Vine Transit buses are headed to Napa County’s roads after the Napa Valley Transportation Authority secured a $6.8 million federal grant to purchase them.

The grant — announced Saturday — comes from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission Grant Program, which helps local agencies replace aging fleets with cleaner, more efficient vehicles.

Since 2017, the authority has received more than $22 million in federal grants to transition to zero-emission or hybrid technology, funding 25 new buses so far, according to the announcement.

The six additional vehicles will run along several of Vine Transit’s busiest routes, including those connecting Napa County to regional transportation systems such as the Vallejo Ferry Terminal, the Amtrak station in Suisun City and Bay Area Rapid Transit in the East Bay.

Rep. Mike Thompson, D- St. Helena — who supported the funding request — said the upgrades will improve service reliability and help cut harmful emissions.

“It’s a win-win for Napa Valley residents and our planet,” Thompson said.

