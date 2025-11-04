Nova Bus to sell new hybrid and diesel vehicles

Nova Bus has launched the sale of new hybrid and diesel vehicles equipped with updated engines that meet greenhouse-gas emissions standards. The company notes that delivery of these units is slated to begin in late 2027.

“Our market is continuously changing,” said Nova Bus President Paul Le Houillier. “Our partners are not all shifting to electrification at the same pace, and we are there to support them every step of the way with a complete portfolio of solutions to maintain passenger service and reach decarbonization targets. We are answering this need by adding next-generation hybrid and diesel propulsion systems to our current product lineup.”

Nova Bus says the new hybrid and diesel propulsion systems will complete its current product offering, which also includes all-electric and compressed natural gas-powered buses. They will be integrated to the company’s low floor series (LFS) platform.

“The LFS platform provides an undeniable competitive edge, as it makes it possible to offer our partners products with a familiar user experience, no matter the propulsion system,” Le Houillier said. “This approach also means better control of operational costs, in part through parts commonality across all our products, as well as through staff training that carries over to all Nova Bus vehicle models.”

Nova Bus notes the new buses will feature latest-generation powertrains, optimized with smart diagnostics and connected solutions that make fleet maintenance easier and lower fuel consumption.

“Keep in mind that transit buses, no matter what they run on, remain a top-tier solution for sustainable development since they reduce the number of cars on the road,” Le Houillier said. “Our customers can properly control their GHG emissions through technological innovation. Our commitment to the development of sustainable transportation is steadfast, and we are giving our partners the solutions they need to grow urban public transit.”