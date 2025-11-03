Combined investment of C$183 million to help purchase new buses for city of Brampton

The government of Canada, the government of Ontario and the city of Brampton, Ontario, is making a combined investment of C$183 million (US$130.2 million) to purchase 136 buses for Brampton Transit.

The new buses include a mix of 60-foot diesel articulated buses, 40-foot diesel-hybrid buses, 40-foot conventional diesel buses, 40-foot zero-emission battery-electric buses and 40-foot zero-emission hydrogen fuel-cell electric buses.

“Our residents depend on Brampton Transit to access jobs, schools, health care and community services every day,” said Brampton Transit General Manager Heidi Dempster. “These new vehicles will strengthen our system, improve the rider experience and allow us to deliver safe, reliable and sustainable service to more people across the city. As Brampton continues to grow, we are committed to investing in innovative, clean technologies that shape the future of public transit.”

According to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown, the new buses will help grow the Greater Toronto Area (GTA).

“Brampton is one of the fastest-growing and most diverse big cities in Canada, home to 800,000 residents and more than 110,000 businesses driving our economy,” Brown said. “As an economic hub in the GTA, we are committed to building a modern, sustainable transit system that supports growth, reduces congestion and connects people to opportunity. These 136 new buses will allow us to meet rising demand, advance our climate goals and continue strengthening Brampton’s reputation as a forward-looking city of choice.”

The city is contributing C$48.8 million (US$34.7 million) toward the purchase of the new buses, with the government of Canada investing C$73.2 million (US$52.1 million) and the government of Ontario investing C$61 million (US$43.4 million) through the Public Transit Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.