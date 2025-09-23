GoTriangle adds 20 new vehicles to its transit fleet

GoTriangle announced the addition of more than 20 new vehicles to its fleet, including 15 new buses added to its network.

The new GoTriangle vehicles include:

10 diesel buses

Five battery-electric buses (BEB)

Four light transit vehicles (LTV)

Three support vehicles

“These replacement vehicles allow us to transition from older buses that have served us well,” said GoTriangle Chief of Operations Vinson Hines Jr. “In addition, the diesel buses are designed for lower emissions, while the BEBs feature zero emissions, meaning we are upgrading not just our fleet from a reliability standpoint, but also from a stewardship standpoint.”

These 15 new buses replace 15 older buses that are being decommissioned from the 74-vehicle fleet maintained by GoTriangle.

Beyond reliability increases, the new bus stock offer benefits to both riders and operators. For riders, the new diesel buses feature more charging ports and rear door barrier shields; for operators, more robust barrier doors offer an additional level of security. The new buses also feature an upgrade in seating materials to help resist dirt and stains.

The funding for these new buses come from a mix of federal and county funding from Durham, Orange and Wake, N.C. counties.

“These are necessary investments if we are to be our region’s trusted mobility partner,” Hines said. “Welcoming new vehicles goes a long way in accomplishing that.”