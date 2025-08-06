IN: Kokomo to get new city buses

The City of Kokomo will be getting four new buses for the para-transit service, also known as Spirit of Kokomo.

Last week, the Board of Public Works and Safety approved the replacement of four retired Spirit of Kokomo buses. The four that are being retired have reached their “end of life,” according to David Trine, operations coordinator for the city.

The primary use of the new buses will be for them to help transport those around the community who can no longer do it themselves, such as the elderly or disabled. The Spirit of Kokomo buses are ADA, Americans with Disabilities Act, compliant and wheelchair accessibility equipped.

“The total cost is $546,488,” Kokomo Director of Development Weston Reed said. “That breakdown will be $459,000 from the Section 5311 Fund and $87,488 from the City of Kokomo.”

The grant provides assistance for transportation for areas where a portion of the community relies on public transit to get to their destinations.

Since the buses will be purchased from Midwest Transit and it is being purchased from the state QPA (quantity purchase agreement), there is no bid process necessary.

David Trine said Kokomo residents can expect the buses within the next six to eight months, a much shorter time span than originally expected.

