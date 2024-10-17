Government of Canada provides transit investments for Cape Breton Regional Municipality

The government of Canada is providing C$2.3 million (US$1.6 million ) to Transit Cape Breton to fund the purchase of new buses.

This project was announced by Jaime Battiste, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and member of parliament for Sydney–Victoria; Mike Kelloway, parliamentary secretary to the minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard and member of parliament for Cape Breton–Canso; and Cape Breton Regional Municipality (CBRM) Mayor Amanda McDougall-Merrill.

“Public transit in CBRM is vital to our community, helping residents get to school and work on time, providing an accessible way to get to meetings and appointments and offering an affordable alternative to driving. Our government is proud to support these equipment and service upgrades to Transit Cape Breton, building a public transit system that Cape Bretoners can rely on,” Battiste said on behalf of Sean Fraser, Canada's minister of housing, infrastructure and communities.

Kelloway added, “Investments in Cape Breton Transit ensure that residents across CBRM from Howie Centre to Glace Bay can get to where they need to go with confidence. This project is going to make scheduling easier and day-to-day commutes better for residents of CBRM.”

Transit Cape Breton will buy two new traditional buses, two new hybrid accessible mini buses and build five new bus shelters. The project will include the implementation of a new on-demand software that will make paratransit service more efficient by improving ride booking, cutting down route travel time and increasing the capacity of the service.

The project will also support the introduction of a new smart card fare payment system, a contactless payment service that will make paying transit fares faster and easier.

"Today marks a significant step forward for our community as we announce vital funding for rural transit in the Cape Breton Regional Municipality," said Mayor McDougall-Merrill. "This investment through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund will enhance rural accessibility, connect communities and support our growing population. Access to transportation is essential in building an inclusive and thriving community – this fund will open up opportunities for employment, education and social events to residents across the CBRM.”

The government of Canada is investing C$2.38 million (US$ 1.7 million) in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund and Cape Breton Regional Municipality is contributing C$595,000 (US$431,580). Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

The RTSF’s Capital Projects stream helps cover capital costs like the purchase of vehicles or digital platforms, as well as support for the purchase of zero-emission vehicles. This stream closed on February 28, 2024.

The government says RTSF helps Canadians living in rural and remote areas get around their communities more easily. It supports the development of rural transit solutions, including new transit service models that could be replicated or scaled up.