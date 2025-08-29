CUTRIC releases sixth edition of Canadian Zero-emission Bus Database

The Canadian Urban Transit Research & Innovation Consortium (CUTRIC) released the sixth edition of its Canadian Zero-emission Bus (ZEB) Database, which CUTRIC notes provides insights to governments, transit agencies and manufacturers to understand the current state of Canada’s zero-emissions transit landscape and identify challenges and opportunities to support progress.

According to CUTRIC, the 2025 Canadian ZEB Database highlights the state of ZEB technology adoption as of July 2025, as well as the challenges transit agencies and municipalities face in reducing emissions.

Key findings include:

There is a marked 42% increase in battery-electric buses (BEBs) now in service in Canada, signaling that earlier-stage planning and procurement efforts are steadily translating into operational buses on Canadian streets.

As of publication, 4,031 ZEBs are in transition throughout the country, a 30% decrease across all stages of transition (from pronouncement to in-service deployment) from the previous publication. CUTRIC notes the decrease reflects uncertainty in the market as a result of tariffs and inflation effects on the total value of government funding assigned.

Quebec transit agencies lead in the number of BEBs across all stages of deployment (1,544), followed by transit agencies in Ontario (1,386), British Columbia (542), Alberta (326) and Nova Scotia (101).

“Canada is at a critical juncture in its transition to zero-emissions public transit,” said CUTRIC CEO Josipa Petrunic, Ph.D. “Transit agencies across Canada have made significant progress, but the road ahead demands long-term commitment and collaboration. By addressing infrastructure challenges, advancing supply chains and tapping into the value of innovative technologies, the future of a decarbonized future is well within reach. CUTRIC’s sixth edition of the Canadian ZEB Database emphasizes federal programs like the Canadian Public Transit Fund and financing from Canada Infrastructure Bank remain critical for advancing these complex projects going forward.”

The full report can be found on CUTRIC’s website.