First Winnipeg Transit zero-emissions bus set for service

Winnipeg Transit’s first 60-foot zero-emissions bus (ZEB) is going into limited service next week. The city of Winnipeg, Manitoba, will be the first Canadian city with 60-foot battery-electric buses (BEB) in its fleet. By the end of the year, the city says there will be eight 60-foot ZEBs in full service.

According to the city, all ZEBs will be in limited service for their first 30 days of operation, noting the buses will only be on roads during the peak morning rush and early afternoon on weekdays. After 30 days, they will be ready for full-time service.

“Investing in cleaner, more efficient public transit is essential to building sustainable communities,” said Member of Parliament for Winnipeg South Center Ben Carr. “With the arrival of Winnipeg’s first 60-foot zero-emission bus, our city is making transit history and leading the way in Canada’s shift to sustainable transportation. This milestone marks an important step in reducing emissions, improving air quality and making life better for Winnipeggers. We’re proud to support projects that help communities transition to a greener future.”

Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham added, “The first 60‑foot electric buses in Canada will roll out right here in Winnipeg, and they’re being built by New Flyer. “This is a big step toward a cleaner, more sustainable fleet while continuing to balance affordability and reliability for riders.”

The city notes the 60-foot buses have 50 percent more capacity than 40-foot buses. The first order of 16 ZEBs have all arrived at the city’s Fort Rouge and Brandon Garages. They include:

Four 40-foot and four 60-foot fuel-cell BEBs

Four 40-foot and four 60-foot BEBs

The city notes the fuel-cell BEBs can drive for up to 24 hours. BEBs recharge by connecting to a charger. They can drive for 10 to 15 hours.

According to the city, every bus will complete in- and out-of-service testing, which will look at a variety of factors, including (but not limited to):

Battery health

Energy consumption

Operating costs

The city says testing will also establish which zero-emissions technology is most effective in the city’s climate. All information gathered will determine future steps in electrification.

The transition to ZEBs is receiving C$280.3 million (US$203.9 million) in funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. Winnipeg Transit will use those funds to buy 90 ZEBs, as well as charging infrastructure.

A second order of ZEBs—24 in total—are expected to arrive in early 2026.