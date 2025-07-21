Gillig delivers next generation BEBs to counties of Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island.

GILLIG has delivered the newest generation of battery-electric buses (BEBs) to the counties of Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i Island, Hawaii. The zero-emission buses were celebrated at Driving Hawai‘i Forward, an event at Honolulu Harbor’s Pier 29 that brought all four counties together to showcase statewide commitment to safe, efficient and dependable public transportation.

Hosted in partnership with the city and county of Honolulu, the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation (HDOT) and Honolulu Harbor, four 35-foot GILLIG BEBs from each of Hawai‘i’s four counties were displayed side by side.

“This is a proud day for Hawai‘i,” said City and County of Honolulu Deputy Director of Transportation Services John Nouchi. “The state department of transportation, city and county of Honolulu and Kaua‘i, Maui and Hawai‘i counties have collaborated to bring you a reveal of the future of our state transportation networks. Together, they signify a quantum leap forward in our state’s commitment to green and sustainable transportation.”

GILLIG says the BEBs are built on its low-floor platform. Each new bus is equipped with 686kWh of onboard energy storage and engineered to outperform and outlast.

“In 2020, our first electric bus, born in Livermore, Calif., and manufactured by GILLIG, arrived on our shores with great anticipation,” Nouchi said. “We immediately put that bus to the test. It effortlessly traversed every corner of this island… tackling our most demanding routes. Its performance exceeded all our expectations.”

GILLIG notes the 17 BEBs currently in service across the island average up to 200 miles per day, thanks to innovative scheduling and mid-day charging strategies. The buses offer over 35 percent more onboard energy storage, delivering extended range and operational flexibility. The city of Honolulu anticipates adding up to 78 of these next-generation BEBs in the coming years, continuing to pursue a fully zero-emission fleet by 2035.

“For more than 40 years, we've worked alongside Honolulu to support safe, reliable transit,” said GILLIG CEO Derek Maunus. “Now, seeing all four counties come together to drive Hawai‘i forward—each with our newest generation battery-electric buses—is incredibly meaningful. These buses reflect the collaboration, innovation and shared purpose it takes to build transit systems that truly serve their communities. We’re proud to be part of that mission.”

Hawai‘i County Mayor Kimo Alameda added, “All Hawai‘i stands together in this awesome opportunity to show our collaborative efforts as one island state… I can see the future of our transportation system on the Big Island is very bright.”

Funding for the multi-county procurement included $11.2 million from the Federal Transit Administration’s Low or No Emission and Bus and Bus Facilities programs, $3.53 million from the Hawai‘i State Energy Office via Volkswagen Settlement funds and additional county contributions.