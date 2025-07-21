New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus now offers extended range

New Flyer of America Inc.’s (New Flyer) Xcelsior CHARGE FC™ 40-foot hydrogen fuel cell-electric bus (FCEB) now has an optional hydrogen four-tank module, extending vehicle and operational flexibility by adding onboard fuel capacity.

New Flyer made the announcement in partnership with Humboldt Transit Authority in northern California, where the company says the technology is already proving successful on steep, real-world routes. New Flyer says Humboldt was one of the first agencies to deploy the extended range option in its fleet, and its performance has exceeded expectations in both range and reliability.

“We are excited to be the first public transit agency in North America to adopt this extended range feature from New Flyer,” said Humboldt Transit Authority General Manager Greg Pratt. “Performance in both fuel economy and range has exceeded our expectations, enabling more dependable service for our community. We are proud to showcase New Flyer’s technology here and demonstrate how forward-thinking solutions can benefit both the environment and the people we serve.”

The additional four transverse-mounted tanks supplement five standard onboard hydrogen tanks, providing approximately 50 percent additional fuel capacity and extending the vehicle range by as much as 120 miles, according to the company. With this feature, the Xcelsior CHARGE FC can cover longer routes and more demanding duty cycles more efficiently, reducing the need for frequent refueling and helping transit agencies streamline their operations.

“With zero-emission buses, range matters and this upgrade is a game-changer,” said North American Bus and Coach and NFI President Chris Stoddart. “We’re driving innovation at NFI to ensure our zero-emission models match or outperform traditional propulsion modes in efficiency, reliability and performance.”