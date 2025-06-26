TTC expands battery-electric bus fleet to 100, aims for 400 by Q2 2026

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) now has more than 100 battery-electric buses in service across the city, marking another milestone in its goal to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. The agency notes that all 340 electric buses under procurement will be delivered by Q2 2026, bringing the total electric bus fleet to 400.

"This is what federal investment in climate action and public infrastructure looks like,” said Member of Parliament for Taiaiako'n-Parkdale-High-Park Karim Bardeesy. “A hundred electric buses on the road in Toronto is a major milestone. It means modern transit, cleaner air and quieter streets for the people of Toronto. It’s good for public transit, for the health of our communities and the future of our planet. We’re proud to partner with the city of Toronto and the TTC to help deliver a greener, more sustainable future."

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow added, “Reliable, environmentally friendly public transit is a priority for the city of Toronto. I am pleased to see the TTC making progress on its goal of fleet electrification and achieving a cleaner, greener future for everyone.”

TTC notes that in addition to the battery-electric fleet, hybrid-electric buses currently make up approximately 30 percent of its entire bus fleet. According to the agency, hybrid-electric buses use approximately 25 percent less fuel than diesel buses and run as zero-emission buses in green zones—locations where the diesel generator turns off completely, improving local air quality. The agency is also procuring five battery-electric Wheel-Trans buses, which are expected to be in service for testing in 2026, followed by a two-year pilot evaluation.

“Our goal is to run a transit system that customers can be proud of, and zero-emission vehicles are the future of sustainable transit,” said TTC Chair Jamaal Myers. “The TTC continues to increase its fleet of environmentally friendly vehicles and make significant strides towards a zero-emissions future. I want to thank the government of Canada and the city of Toronto for their partnership and support.”

TTC Interim CEO Greg Percy added, “We are proud to be paving the way for transit electrification across North America and bringing new, clean, quiet vehicles to customers and employees across the city of Toronto. We are very pleased to be moving forward with our sustainability goals while also providing a better transit experience for our customers.”