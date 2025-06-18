Zenobē and city of Brampton partner to support zero-emissions transition of Brampton Transit’s bus fleet

Zenobē and the city of Brampton, Ontario, are launching a C$4 billion (US$2.9 billion) partnership group of U.K. and Canada-based partners to support the zero-emissions transition of the Brampton Transit bus fleet. The effort will mark the first phase of a 10-year electrification framework, serving Toronto, Ontario’s largest suburb and supporting the transition to a zero-emissions public transit system.

The Brampton project is one of the largest zero-emission bus programs in North America. The partnership intends to transition 1,000 diesel buses to electric. It will initially support current routes and ridership numbers of more than 40 million passengers annually, with the first phase of the project’s infrastructure expected to go live in early 2027.

As part of this partnership, the city of Brampton will procure electric buses from Canadian suppliers, with planning and design, software, supply chain relationships and capital markets expertise provided by the Zenobē team. The initiative also includes comprehensive technical experience and expertise from the U.K. and dedicated electrical and civil engineering teams on the ground in Brampton.

“This landmark partnership between Zenobē and the city of Brampton is a powerful example of how U.K.-Canada collaboration can deliver real-world solutions to global challenges,” said U.K. Consul-General to Ontario Fouzia Younis. “It showcases the U.K.’s leadership in clean transport and infrastructure while creating skilled jobs and driving innovation on both sides of the Atlantic. I am thrilled to see British expertise helping to shape a more sustainable future for one of Canada’s fastest-growing cities, and we look forward to this project serving as a model for future international cooperation.”

Zenobē Co-founder and Director Steven Meersman said, “We bring considerable experience working with local and federal public sector partners to enable and accelerate their transition to electric fleets. Our customized match-funding options, combined with the experience from delivering over 120 electric depots globally, lowers costs and de-risks the inevitable path to zero-emission fleets. We are delighted to grow our presence in Canada, and with Brampton, as we jointly achieve their financial and ecological objectives. We expect this will serve as a model for other projects currently under development.”